KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21: The opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition has furnished three names to sit on the independent special committee that will advise the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on the emergency in force until Aug 1.

The PH Secretarial Council in a statement here today said they are Member of Parliament (MP) for Kulim-Bandar Bharu Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, Seremban MP Anthony Loke Siew Fook and Kuala Selangor MP Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

“Saifuddin Nasution sent a letter to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan today to furnish the three names,“ the statement said.

The statement was signed by Saifuddin Nasution (PKR secretary-general), Datuk Dr Hatta Ramli (Amanah secretary-general) and Loke Siew Fook (DAP National Organising Secretary).

The Emergency (Essential Powers) Ordinance 2021 states that an independent special committee shall be established to advise the

Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, on the continuing existence of the grave emergency threatening the security, economic life and public order of the country arising from the COVID-19 pandemic.- Bernama