PH needs more effort to win Cameron Highlands by-election: Kula

IPOH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to double its efforts to secure a win in the Cameron Highlands by-election.

DAP vice-chairman M. Kula Segaran said even though Barisan Nasional (BN) had placed an Orang Asli candidate, PH believed that it could win the by-election but it would be a tough fight.

He said the by-election was a test for PH which had been in power for seven months.

“Our concern is that most of the voters are outside Cameron Highlands, and we urge them to come back and do their duty,“ he said, after visiting Sri Subramaniar Temple for the Thaipusam festival at Gunung Cheroh here today.

Kula Segaran who is also Human Resources Minister said he hoped the people of Cameron Highlands especially the Orang Asli would not fall for BN’s promises.

“A lot of Orang Asli do not even know that the Jakoa (Department of Orang Asli Development) is under our ministry (Ministry of Rural Development) in the Federal Government.

“BN is misleading the Orang Asal by telling them that it (Jakoa) comes under them,” he said.

Kula Segaran also urged the Orang Asli, who will be the deciding factor in the upcoming by-election, to think carefully as the whole country now had a new government.

The Cameron Highlands by-election on Jan 26 sees a four-cornered fight between M. Manogaran (PH), Ramli Mohd Nor (BN) and two Independent candidates, a former lecturer at the Institut Aminuddin Baki, Sallehudin Ab Talib, and farmer Wong Seng Yee. — Bernama