PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to find ways to communicate more effectively to the people about the economy, said a parliamentarian.

This is to prevent the Opposition from exploiting issues related to living costs and low wages.

DAP’s Klang MP Charles Santiago, who is an economist, said that PH may have the best of intentions such as by reducing toll charges but reaching out to the masses have proven to either be slow or ineffective.

Santiago suggested that PH re — strategise on its communication outreach, as its main rival — Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who is the former premier, has exploited the alleged shortfalls in the economy with his “BossKu” campaign.

“Najib has a team of social media campaigners advocating his every move online. He has captured the attention of the young working class, who are struggling to deal with living costs.”

But in reality, the people are struggling now due to the fallacies of Najib’s past administration, Santiago told theSun.

He admitted that PH needs to redouble their efforts in the Semenyih by - election, as Barisan Nasional (BN) through Najib has seized the momentum by lambasting the slow roll out of PH’s electoral promises.

Santiago also dismissed the notion that DAP leaders have sidelined the by - election, saying party supremo Lim Kit Siang was there last weekend.

And secretary - general Lim Guan Eng, who is the Finance Minister, will be heading there on Friday.

“It is just that the non - Malay voters are a minority here so their presence did not receive attention. DAP continues to be actively campaigning.”

He added that 67% of the voters are Malays, hence it is only logical for PH candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali’s party - Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) to take the lead.

Besides PPBM, PKR is also actively campaigning.