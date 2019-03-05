GEORGE TOWN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) needs to go on a roadshow to explain to the people that it needs time to fulfil promises made in its manifesto, a PKR Dewan Negara Senator said today.

PKR Senator Yusmadi Yusoff said PH leaders should embark on a roadshow to explain the situation to the people.

“We must tell the true picture that PH has inherited a government in a bad shape,“ he said.

Jelutong MP R. S. N. Rayer said Barisan Nasional (BN) would exploit the situation if PH doesn’t explain that it needs more time is needed to repair an economy which has slowed due to global slowdown and also misgovernance by the past administration.

“BN has often relied on race and religion to campaign (at elections) as they do not have anything else reliable,“ he said.

Rayer said there are some quarters bent on sabotaging the government of the day due to their loyalty to the previous government.