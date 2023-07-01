PH Presidential Council agree to retain PAC chairman from the opposition: Fahmi Fadzil

PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council meeting today agreed to continue the policy of awarding the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman’s post to a representative from the opposition.

PH Information chief Fahmi Fadzil said the initiative has been able to bring about positive results as a check and balance body for the government.

“When the PH had ruled in the past, we saw that when the PAC chairman was from the opposition, it provided a platform to focus on a check and balance in the administration of the government,” he told reporters after the meeting at the PKR headquarters, here today.

However, there has been no discussions with the opposition about the matter yet.

Fahmi who is also the Minister of Communications and Digital said it will be up to the committee to carry out investigations on issues that has been raised before.

Fahmi added that during the meeting that was chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also discussed a proposal to allow the Prime Minister to answer question verbally during Parliament sessions.

Meanwhile, PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution informed that the meeting did not discuss any specific working relationship between PH and Barisan Nasional (BN) to face the election in six states.

Instead during the meeting, preparations for the state elections was discussed in general for the coalition perspective, including efforts to form or reactivate the PH election committee.

“Before arriving at the decision making stage, the election committee will be involved in various preparations to evaluate the possible steps that need to be taken.

“Most important is to focus on retaining the three states under PH rule currently, namely Negeri Sembilan, Selangor and Penang. Generally the PH leadership has placed a high level of confidence on the three states based on current reports,” he said.

According to Saifuddin, PH has a chance to win Kedah as well as provide a strong opposition voice in Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama