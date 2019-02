KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council has expressed full confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, council secretary-general Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

He said the stand negates all allegations of a plot within the coalition to topple Mahathir through a vote of no-confidence.

“As far as I know, such an issue has never come up. The council is united and matured. We have never questioned the leadership of Tun Dr Mahathir as the prime minister.

“I think the allegations are only rumours or political speculation,“ Saifuddin, who is also foreign affairs minister, said after opening the Ampang Hilir Campus of the Kuala Lumpur International School.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr A. Xavier Jayakumar and Deputy Education Minister Teo Nie Ching were also present at the event.

On whether the allegations had anything to do with a recent meeting between Mahathir and PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Saifuddin said politics was “something dynamic”.

He said Mahathir was “a very experienced political figure” and in PH, he had never closed the door to anyone.

Meanwhile, Lim Kit Siang has rubbished a list of 101 MPs who have purportedly agreed to support a no-confidence move against Mahathir. The DAP adviser said the list, that is being circulated on social media, was a total lie.

According to the list, those who would vote against Mahathir are eight MPs from Kedah, 10 from Penang, 14 from Perak, 17 from Selangor, 7 from the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, two from Malacca, five from Negri Sembilan, 12 from Johor, four from Pahang, one from Terengganu, one from Kelantan, eight from Sabah and 12 from Sarawak.

“Malaysian politics and public affairs have been infested with lies and falsehoods,“ Lim said in a statement.

“It is time we restore decency, morality and integrity in politics and public affairs in Malaysia.”