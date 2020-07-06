PH Presidential Council sticks to decision to back Anwar as PM candidate

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council remains committed to its original stand in naming Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) as its prime minister candidate.

The council is giving its full mandate to Anwar to continue talks with all parties, including Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, to work on regaining the people’s mandate and for PH to take over as the federal government.

“We are of the stand that all efforts must be carried out to regain the people’s mandate and needs the support of all parties,” the council said in a joint statement issued by PKR, Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and DAP today.

At the same time, the council said it had also discussed the nomination of Shafie, who is Warisan president, as prime minister candidate.

It said PH was also consistent with its stand that the focus of the federal and state governments should be on helping the people post-Covid-19.

“In this regard, we are of the opinion that should snap elections be called before the current five-year term ends, then state governments under PH administration should continue and not be dissolved,” the statement read.

PH now rules Penang, Selangor and Negri Sembilan.

The council also unanimously rejected Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin’s motion that proposed to remove Tan Sri Mohamad Ariff Md Yusof as Parliament speaker and DAP deputy secretary-general Nga Kor Ming as the deputy. - Bernama