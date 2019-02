PUTRAJAYA: The issue of the seven former Umno MPs hopping over to PPBM will be brought up at the next Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting, which will be held earlier than usual, according to Lim Guan Eng.

The PH deputy president admitted that the matter needed immediate attention, adding that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also the coalition’s chairman, has agreed to move forward its next meeting.

“For DAP, we feel the matter must be discussed in the presidential council meeting. I have raised this to Mahathir, and he has agreed to bring forward the meeting earlier.

“We will discuss this issue in the spirit of PH,” he told a press conference after presenting a cheque of RM50 million to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Mujahid Yusof Rawa for the maintenance and upgrading of registered tahfiz schools nationwide, here today.

When asked for a specific date on when the meeting would be conducted, Lim said it has yet to be ascertained as they would have to consider Mahathir’s busy schedule.

The PH presidential council meeting is typically held once a month, with the last meeting held on Feb 1.

