PH regrets decision to dissolve Melaka State Assembly (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) Presidential Council has expressed regret over the dissolution of the Melaka State Legislative Assembly which has paved the way for the state election to be held.

In a statement today, it said the Yang Dipertua Negeri of Melaka Tun Mohd Ali Rustam should have studied and abided by the Melaka state constitution as well as met with the 15 assemblymen who had obtained the majority, before making any decision.

The statement was jointly issued by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) president Datuk Seri Madius Tangau.

Meanwhile, Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir called for the decision to dissolve the legislative assembly to be withdrawn in the interest of the people’s safety.

“Didn’t His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong ordered that the political temperature be reduced and the welfare of the people be given priority?” he said in a statement today.

He urged Umno and Perikatan Nasional leaders to set aside personal and party interests and cease toxic politics, and instead, put the interests of the people first. -Bernama