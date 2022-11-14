PH removes signboard with typo error in Kluang parliamentary

JOHOR BHARU: A Pakatan Harapan (PH) signboard at Kluang parliamentary constituency which was spotted to have a misspelt word was taken down soon after the party realised the error.

PH candidate Wong Shu Qi, who is also the incumbent for the Kluang parliamentary seat, in a statement today said the signboard was removed two hours after it was put up last Friday.

On the signboard, the word pikul in the Malay proverb ‘berat sama dipikul, ringan sama dijinjing’ was spelt as pukul.

“We acknowledge the mistake which was a typographical error,“ said Wong who thanked those who brought the matter to her attention to get it amended. - Bernama