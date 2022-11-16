PH’s Padang Serai GE15 candidate M.Karupaiya dies (Updated)

ALOR SETAR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate for the Padang Serai parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15) M. Karupaiya died today. He was 69.

His death was confirmed by PH secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

“It is with great sadness and sorrow that I inform that Karupaiya A/L Mutusami, former Member of Parliament for Padang Serai and the Pakatan Harapan candidate for Padang Serai (in GE15) passed away today.

“The last time we met was on Nov 14 on a ceramah (political rally) stage in Kulim. He gave a brief speech and applauded at the end of the PH chairman’s speech,“ he said.

Saifuddin Nasution said Karupaiya was a former Warrant Officer 1 of the Malaysian Armed Forces and was head of the Padang Serai PKR division.

He said Karupaiya’s services in Parliament as well as the Padang Serai PKR division and the Malaysian Armed Forces will always be remembered.

Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for the Padang Serai seat Datuk C. Sivaraj expressed his sadness over the passing of the candidate and incumbent Member of Parliament for Padang Serai.

Sivaraj also expressed his condolences to Karupaiya’s wife and children and supporters and described him as an ex-soldier who had spent part of his life in public service and also in the political world.

“As a representative of MIC and BN, I am very shocked by this news. It is a huge and unexpected loss for the community of Padang Serai. May his soul rest in peace,“ said Sivaraj.

Meanwhile, Kulim District Police Chief Supt Mohd Redzuan Salleh said Karupaiya died at Kulim Hospital at 2.27 pm.

“The cause has not been ascertained yet. Will only be known after the post-mortem,“ he said.

Karupaiya was facing a six-cornered fight with besides Sivaraj the candidates being Hamzah Abd Rahman (Pejuang), Mohd Bakhri Hashim (Warisan), Datuk Azman Nasrudin (PN) and Independent candidate Ananda AK.

In GE14, Karupaiya won the seat with a majority of 8,813 votes, defeating PAS candidate Muhamad Sobri Osman and BN candidate Datuk Dr Leong Yong Kong.

Polling is on Saturday (Nov 19). - Bernama