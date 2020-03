LANGKAWI: Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s (pix) plans to rehabilitate the economy are gone with the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) federal government.

“We have made the plans. Now it was at the implementation stage but we were overthrown via the backdoor,” Mahathir said today.

Speaking during a weekend visit to his constituency here, the Langkawi MP said the economy is facing pressure from domestic and external factors, adding his plans to grow the economy were temporarily disrupted due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak.

Mahathir said the economy had struggled under PH as his predecessor Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak had run up debts of up to RM1 trillion.

“Then came the US-China trade war and now the virus. It has put pressure not only on Malaysia but the whole world’s economy,” he said, adding the virus outbreak has caused China to stop importing many items.

“Our durians and pineapples are not selling there. Prices are dropping,” he said, but added the country had always been resilient.

Asked to speculate on who would be the deputy prime minister, Mahathir said it could be PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang.

This prompted laughter from the people present. To this, Mahathir said although people are bemused now, it might come true.