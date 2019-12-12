PH Sabah to let Warisan contest in Kimanis

KOTA KINABALU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sabah will make way for Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) to field its candidate in the Kimanis parliament by-election.

In a statement made available to the media yesterday, PH Sabah’s council of leaders said with the autonomy granted to it, they agreed to make way for Warisan to contest in the by-election.

The decision was made based on the Rantau election petition case where it was decided that the party which contested for the seat in the 14th general election be given room to re-contest.

This is also based on other by-election cases where mandate was given to the party that had fielded candidates to do so again.

“PH Sabah component parties will support and ensure that the Warisan candidate will be victorious in the by-election and all the election machinery will be activated to help the candidate,” the statement read.

The meeting was chaired by PH Sabah chief cum PKR Sabah chief Datuk Christina Liew.

Liew said that DAP Sabah chief Datuk Frankie Poon was represented by its DAPSY chief Ginger Phoong as the former had a prior engagement while Bersatu Sabah’s deputy liaison chief Datuk Masidi Manjun attended the meeting on behalf of the state’s liaison chief Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor who is in Kuala Lumpur.

Amanah Sabah’s new chief Lahirul Latigu was also at the meeting which saw each component party sending five representatives. — The Borneo Post