PH seeking urgent sitting to show no confidence in new PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is seeking for a special parliamentary sitting as soon as possible to move a motion of no confidence against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who will be sworn in as the eighth prime minister today.

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, however, acknowledged that the new government, which consists the likes of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), Umno and PAS, will have the power to delay the sitting beyond the scheduled timeframe, which is set to reconvene on March 9.

“The new government can of course delay the sitting. But we are going to ask for an urgent sitting, and see who has the majority,” he told a press conference, here, today.

Mahathir, who is Bersatu chairman, said it was incumbent for the sitting to be held immediately to ensure there were no attempts to “buy members of Parliament”, noting that there are currently 114 MPs who support him as the premier.

“Before the parliament sits, a lot can happen. People on our side may be offered ministerial positions or inducement.

“Now we have 114 MPs. But these people (new government) are very powerful people. We may not have 114 MPs anymore soon, so we must hold the parliament sitting now,” he said.