PETALING JAYA: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government should have a ‘needs-based policy’ to help the poor, especially the B40 group, irrespective of race, said DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng.

He said the majority of the poor are Malays but there are poor families from other races that need help therefore the need for such a policy.

“We need to assist not only the poor but also those who are disadvantaged and need help.

“Therefore it requires a Malaysian approach towards the problem and it also requires a Malaysian solution,“ said Lim at a press conference after opening the DAP national conference today.

He said no Malaysian would oppose the government’s plan to help the poor and the Malays make up about 80% of those who need help.

He said the government plans to provide equal opportunities to the poor in education, employment and business.

Lim, who is also the Finance Minister, pointed out that the New Economic Policy was intended to eradicate poverty regardless of race.

He said it is the duty of PH to help everyone that was not done by the previous government that is now the present opposition who are against such an approach.

“We are working towards implementing policies that will benefit the next generation not towards policies for the next general election. All our policies will be based on our election manifesto,“ the DAP secretary general said when asked about the success of PH after being in power for a year.

Lim said people will complain that under this new reformist government they have not been getting things that they got from the previously corrupt government.

He said the reforms PH are implementing will take time therefore the government should not be judged with what it had achieved in a year but what it can achieve in five years.

He cited the changes and success that have occurred in Selangor and Penang ever since Pakatan took over the states.

Lim said PH has a lot on its hands to bring about changes and it faces mammoth tasks but it will not be swayed by racists and extremists.

He said the government will set its own agenda and will stay the course because it does not want anyone to be left behind.