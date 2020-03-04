PH still holds majority in Kedah: Mukhriz

ALOR STAR: Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) still hold the majority of the state legislative assembly and will remain the state government, said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mukhriz Tun Mahathir (pix).

He said at present, they have 20 representatives in the assembly including the speaker.

“Therefore, we remain as the state government with a three-seat majority,” he told reporters upon arriving from Kuala Lumpur at Sultan Abdul Halim Airport here last night.

He said even though at the federal level Bersatu is part of the new coalition, the situation in Kedah is different.

“I will have another meeting with all the PH and Bersatu assemblymen. Tomorrow, the Exco meeting will be held as usual because our responsibility to develop Kedah for the sake of the people must be continued,” said Mukhriz.

Kedah has 36 state seats with PAS holding 15, Bersatu (6), PKR (7), Amanah (4), Umno (2) and DAP (2). - Bernama