KUALA LUMPUR: Despite the internal strife in PKR and the controversy of a gay sex video clip, the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government remains stable, according to Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad.

“Despite all the problems we inherited, we have brought stability on many fronts. Otherwise, institutions such as Tabung Haji, Felda and KWAP (Retirement Fund Incorporated) would have collapsed,“ he said.

He said PH had also put an end to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal, and was already working to recover the losses and to minimise the negative impact. “We are re-instilling faith in the economy and confidence among investors,“ he added.

“I think we have done reasonably well. Obviously, there still is room for improvement. Rome was not build in a day. You’ll have to give us more time,“ he told theSun after flagging off the KL Car Free Morning.

He was responding to questions about the troubles within PKR and how PH would be affected. PKR deputy president Datuk Mohamed Azmin Ali is embroiled in a gay sex video controversy. His absence from many PKR meetings has led the party leadership to issue warnings, and questions about his loyalty to party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has led to a rift between them.

On the question of the transition of power from Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to Anwar, Khalid said it was a matter for the PH presidential council to decide.

“(There are) people who are trying to rock the boat. This is a matter to be decided internally. We decided that Mahathir would be prime minister if we won the elections and we agreed that Anwar would eventually replace him.” he said.

“It is also the council president who will decide when is the most suitable time for a transition. These things are taken into consideration at our monthly meetings,“ he added.

Khalid, who is Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) communications director, said there was no need for the issue of the transition to be discussed externally.

“The issue of the transition, the appointment of the prime minister, when Mahathir will step down, when Anwar comes, what happens after that ... these are all in the portfolio of the president of the council,“ he added.

“It is not going to be decided by just one party. It will be decided together,“ Khalid added.

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also Deputy Prime Minister, is president of the council.

Last Thursday Mahathir said he would keep his promise to step down as prime minister before the end of his term, unless “someone points a gun to my head” and pressured him to carry on.