PH supports total lockdown, proposes several aid measures

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan Cost of Living Committee today said that it supports the government’s decision to implement the first phase of total lockdown on the social and economic sectors nationwide for 14 days starting June 1.

In this regard, the committee has proposed several measures to be carried out by the government, including providing a one-off financial aid to the B40 and M40 groups and a three-month loan moratorium.

“We also propose that the government provide rebates on electricity bills, besides ensuring that the supply of essential items is sufficient and there is no increase in prices of goods.

“The government must also ensure that the delivery of daily necessities to the people would not be disrupted and the food basket aid reaches the needy,” the committee said in a statement.

The committee comprises Hassan Abdul Karim (PKR-Pasir Gudang); Datuk Hassanuddin Mohd Yunus (Amanah-Hulu Langat); Chong Chieng Jen (DAP-Stampin); Natrah Ismail (PKR-Sekijang); V.Sivakumar (DAP-Batu Gajah); Chan Foong Hin (DAP-Kota Kinabalu); and Cha Kee Chin (DAP-Rasah).

Yesterday the special session of the National Security Council (MKN) on COVID-19 management decided to implement the first phase of total lockdown on the social and economic sectors nationwide beginning this Tuesday.

The Prime Minister’s Office, in a statement, said the decision was reached after taking into account the latest Covid-19 situation in Malaysia, with daily cases exceeding 8,000 and over 70,000 active cases.- Bernama