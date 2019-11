PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan will take note of the results from the Tanjung Piai by-election as a warning that a lot of people are unsatisfied with the coalition’s performance and make corrective measures as soon as possible.

Pakatan Harapan presidential council chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said this is especially with issues like cost of living and perception issues like PH is dominated by DAP, alienating the Malays, and DAP was controlled by Mahathir, alienating the Chinese.

“We cannot satisfy everyone but the situation now is that people are not satisfied because we are being compared to both sides, and both sides are not happy,“ he said at a press conference after chairing the PH presidential council today.

However, he said there were no animosity between the parties and they had all listened and argue their points without accusing each other of shirking responsibility.

“Each party have admitted to mistakes made and gave suggestions for a resolution to improve,“ he said.

He also said the respective ministers and parties have taken note of what they need to do and will execute those actions as soon as possible.

“There are certain actions that need to be taken by the government or the cabinet ministers, some taken by the respective component parties. Sometimes there are divisions, but it never happened at the leadership level, maybe the members are not satisfied,“

“We practise freedom of speech so we cannot just close their mouths but what we can do is give briefing on what is going on and they have problems they can voice it out at their respective task force and also at the presidential council meeting,“ he said.

When asked about when will there be a cabinet reshuffle, Mahathir, who is also Prime Minister, said they would have to gauge the audience before making that decision.

“We will find out what the people are not happy about and if they find out that we have not done anything, we will try to correct or if they point out that we must reshuffle, we will consider,“ he said.

He added that there are many other issues taken into consideration by the people, and that PH is reminded to do better.

“The public is also divided. Some are supportive but not very vocal, some are not happy but they speak out a lot. We have to make an assessment on who we should follow, those who are against, and those who want reshuffle and those who don’t all must be taken into consideration,“ he said.