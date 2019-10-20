PH to announce candidate for Tanjung Piai by-election on Oct 30

PONTIAN: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to announce its candidate for the Tanjung Piai parliamentary by-election on Oct 30.

Tanjung Piai Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) division chief Karmaine Sardini said the party had submitted three names for the party leadership to decide on the potential candidate.

All of them are Tanjung Piai Bersatu leaders and are locals, he said when met by reporters here today.

On preparations for the by-election, Karmaine said the focus would be on the 16 District Voting Centres where PH fared badly in the last general election.

The Election Commission (EC) has fixed Nov 16 as polling day for the Tanjung Piai by-election, which is called following the death of its incumbent Member of Parliament, Datuk Dr Md Farid Md Rafik, 42, who was also Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, last Sept 21 due to heart complications. — Bernama