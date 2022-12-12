PH to conduct roadshows in six states ahead of state elections: Saifuddin

ALOR GAJAH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will conduct roadshows beginning early next year in preparation for the state elections (PRN) in six states whose state assemblies have not yet been dissolved.

Its secretary-general, Senator Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said it was a ‘very important’ task to convince voters in the six states to continue to support the unity government formed after the recent 15th General Election (GE15).

“In my discussions with PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli several days ago, we said that while we have our essential duties of being part of the administration, the Cabinet, and the duty to administer ministerial affairs, it is also important to prepare the party and PH to face the state elections, which we know is within six months from now,” he said.

Saifuddin was speaking to reporters after attending a programme at SRJKC Machap Baru here, yesterday.

Also present were Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president and Agriculture and Food Security Minister Mohamad Sabu and Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari.

The six states that have yet to see their respective state assemblies dissolved are Negeri Sembilan, Selangor, Penang, Kedah, Kelantan and Terengganu. - Bernama