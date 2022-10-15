PH to consider request for Wan Azizah to contest in GE15: Anwar

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will consider its women’s wing request to field PKR Advisory Council chairman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as a candidate in the 15th General Election (GE15), said PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the focus now is on the preparations of the election machinery to ensure victory for PH’s candidates.

“...we will consider...I don’t even know if (Wan Azizah) will contest or not,“ he told the media after launching the Wanita PH Commitment and PH GE15 machinery here today.

In GE14, Wan Azizah defeated Barisan Nasional’s candidate Leong Kok Wee in the Pandan parliamentary constituency with a majority of 52,543 votes.

Meanwhile, the PKR president also said that PH will strive to achieve the 30 per cent target that it has set for women candidates in the election.

“If we can reach 30 per cent, that’s a convincing start. That is also the demand of Wanita PH and we cannot take this lightly because they are our pillar and strength,” he said.

Anwar also reiterated that PH’s decision not to dissolve the state legislative assemblies in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan is to ensure that the three states can focus on efforts to face the flood season. - Bernama