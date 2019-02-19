PH to discuss candidate for Rantau by-election soon: Azmin

SEMENYIH: Pakatan Harapan (PH) will convene a meeting soon to discuss the suitable candidate to be fielded in the next state by-election in Rantau, Negri Sembilan.

PH vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the coalition leadership council would meet to formulate the best strategy to win the state seat.

“Although the seat is traditionally represented by PKR, we are sticking to the consensus among our component parties to ensure that the candidate will represent PH,” he told reporters during a ceramah in Kampung Rinching Hilir here last night.

The ceramah is part of PH campaigns to ensure victory for its candidate Muhammad Aiman Zainali in the Semenyih by-election on March 2.

Also present was PH deputy president cum Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

A by-election will be held for the Rantau state seat after the Federal Court upheld an Election Court’s ruling to nullify the result of Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan winning the seat unopposed in the last general election.

Chief Justice Tan Sri Richard Malanjum, who chaired a five-man bench, made the ruling after dismissing the appeals brought by Mohamad and the Election Commission (EC) against the Election Court’s ruling on Nov 16, 2018. — Bernama