PH to discuss Penang DAP request to dissolve legislative assembly today

KUALA LUMPUR: The request by Penang DAP to review the decision not to dissolve the state legislative assembly to make way for the 15th General Election (GE15) will be discussed in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council meeting today, said DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

He said there were several reasons for the legislative assembly to be dissolved, including the view of the Penang public who wants the state election to be held simultaneously with GE15.

He said the issue had been discussed in-depth yesterday and the matter would be brought to PH presidential council meeting for discussions.

“They (the people of Penang) refuse to go out to vote twice, which is the view that is widely broadcast through the media in the state...that’s a factor we need to take into account,“ he said at a press conference after the party’s central executive committee (CEC) meeting yesterday.

The state DAP committee would be given until next Monday (Oct 17) to submit the names of candidates that will be fielded in GE15, he said, adding that the meeting had also decided that all state DAP conventions would be postponed and held after GE15 except for Pahang which will take place this Sunday.

“This Sunday (Oct 16) the Pahang DAP convention will still be held and I will represent the CEC to open the convention and launch the state-level election machinery,“ he said.

When asked if DAP would cooperate with Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang) in GE15, Loke said they have not received any application for cooperation.

According to him, DAP’s focus now is to strengthen the party and it is still considering collaborating with the Malaysian Democratic Alliance Party (MUDA) and the Socialist Party of Malaysia (PSM). - Bernama