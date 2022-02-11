PH to implement 10 priorities if it wins GE15

KLANG: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has outlined 10 priorities - including those involving the cost of living, the fight against corruption and empowering Sabah and Sarawak - to be realised immediately if it gets the people’s mandate to form the government in the 15th general election (GE15).

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the priorities aimed to guarantee the overall prosperity of the people through economic growth, restoring public confidence through trustworthy administration and preparing the country to face various challenges.

“We aim to implement these 10 priorities in stages and based on the country’s financial capability. They have been debated in detail, reviewed in terms of financial implications and take into account the demands of the people and are not populist,” he told a media conference after launching PH’s top 10 priorities for GE15 here today.

Also present were Amanah president Mohamad Sabu, DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook and United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO) president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.

The priorities also involved empowering economic opportunities for youth, saving the lost generation in education, building disaster resilience and strengthening protection, tackling the issue of contract doctors and ensuring the welfare of healthcare workers, eliminating the issue of gender inequality and empowering women’s socioeconomic, increasing the people’s competitiveness and preserving nature’s treasures.

Anwar, who is also PKR president, urged voters to ensure a comfortable victory for PH to form the government without requiring the cooperation of political parties outside the coalition to enable its offers to be implemented successfully without any threats.

Asked if the priorities can be implemented unlike the PH’s manifesto at the previous GE, Anwar replied “this time the chairman in Anwar”.

“I call on fence sitters to give us the mandate so that we are free to implement this and not face any threats after the election,” he said. - Bernama