PH to launch GE15 manifesto on Oct 20

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) is expected to launch its manifesto for the 15th General Election on Thursday (Oct 20).

PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the launching ceremony would be held in conjunction with the PH Convention at the Ipoh International Convention Centre in Perak which would be organised earlier than the original date of Oct 29.

“...we don’t want a long (manifesto). The core manifesto must (relate to) the cost of living, education, health facilities, job opportunities and eliminating corruption,“ he told a press conference at the PKR headquarters here today.

Meanwhile, Anwar said PH was willing to cooperate with any party but it should be based on certain principles and not just to fight Umno and Barisan Nasional.

PH agreed to form an electoral pact with MUDA and Parti Sosialis Malaysia, he added.

He also announced that Bersatu co-founder Datuk Dr Rais Hussin Mohamed Ariff had joined PKR. - Bernama