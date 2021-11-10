PH unveils manifesto for Melaka state election

MELAKA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has unveiled its manifesto, called the Action Plan for Progress with Hope, for the Melaka state election hours after Barisan Nasional announced its manifesto.

Melaka PH chairman Adly Zahari who announced the manifesto said it contained three core areas focusing on welfare, prosperity and stability, with six strategies and 32 initiatives as an action plan for the Melaka state administration.

“Among the initiatives under these three core areas are the Covid-19 Special Fund, Covid-19 Compassionate Fund and to continue with ‘Melaka Sihat’ health card apart from the Melaka People’s Hope scheme and the Flood Compassion fund,“ he said at the launch here today.

Also present were PH chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, PH deputy chairman who is also Parti Amanah Negara president Mohd Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng. — Bernama