PH urges govt to impose purchasing limit on essential items

KUALA LUMPUR: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has called on the government to consider enforcing a purchasing limit on all essential items during the movement control order period to ensure sufficient supplies for the people.

In a statement issued by the PH Secretariat Council, the coalition said this move can be implemented by directing retailers such as supermarkets to impose a purchasing limit, similar to cheap sale campaigns that limit the sale of certain products.

Besides this, the government can also enforce a purchasing limit by invoking the powers of the Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, under the Control of Supplies Act 1961, the statement read.

“The PH Secretariat Council takes note of the issue on essential items during the period when the Movement Control Order is enforced, especially with regards to panic buying, profiteering and stock supply,” the statement read.

“PH understands Malaysians’ concern and anxiety in these times, what more at a time when the movement control order is enforced,” read the statement.

As such, the council called on the government not to delay enforcing the purchasing limit to ensure there are sufficient supplies of essential products. - Bernama