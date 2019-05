KUALA LUMPUR: PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) today said that the Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) victory at the 14th General Election (GE14) last year involved an increased awareness and sacrifices of those who have fought for change and reforms for the past 20 years.

In his message in conjunction with the first anniversary of PH administration in the country, Anwar admitted that the victory in proving the people’s power in making changes at the May 9 general election also involved a lot of tears and sweat.

“Alhamdulillah, today we celebrate the first anniversary of PH administration and the first anniversary of the country’s success in subduing depravity, moral turpitude and arrogance.

“The strong support from the people of different races and religions has also enabled the transition of power to be done in a peaceful and democratic manner,” he said.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson Member of Parliament, also called on the people to look back on each achievement recorded by PH as there were still many promises to be fulfilled and weaknesses to be improved to ensure that Malaysia would once again be a respectable nation.

“PH’s efforts in making reforms should also be interpreted with economic policies that will lift and liberate the people,” he said while hoping for the country’s wealth to be distributed fairly and enjoyed by the people from all walks of life, especially the low-income group.

Anwar also expressed his personal appreciation to Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad for always trying to mobilise efforts to transform the country’s political landscape.

“Therefore, let us close ranks and set our priority straight in making the changes we often dream about,” he said.

The PH de facto leader also reminded the people to reject and eliminate any racial sentiment that could affect racial harmony in the country.

This is important to enable the PH government to take the country back on track, he added. — Bernama