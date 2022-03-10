PH vows to rebuild state economy if given mandate

JOHOR BARU: Pakatan Harapan (PH) has pledged to rebuild the economy in Johor if the coalition wins in the upcoming state election.

Johor Parti Keadilan Rakyat (Keadilan) chief Syed Ibrahim Syed Omar said after the change of government from PH to Perikatan Nasional (PN) and then Barisan Nasional (BN), the state’s economy has stagnated.

He said people continue to be burdened with high living costs, unemployment, income loss as well as emotional stress.

Syed Ibrahim said many people have fallen into poverty, increasing the number of urban poor.

“The unemployment rate last year rose to 4.6% compared with 4.5% in 2020, which is the highest unemployment rate since 1993.”

Syed Ibrahim said PKR is aware of this reality and realises how difficult life has become for people in the last two years.

“PKR is also mindful of the people’s declining confidence in the political system and politicians, so much so that the people themselves believe that no party is truly honest or care about their fate.”

He said the people’s perception of Malaysian politics had become negative, exacerbated by the implementation of the Emergency, failed approaches to dealing with the pandemic, delayed aid to citizens and sharing of rewards among politicians to maintain support.

“Many highly educated young people are working as cashiers, part-time workers and some are unemployed. Local workers had their salaries cut and many were laid off.”

He said many issues could have been avoided if the government and politicians had focused on policies that are sensitive to the needs of the people.