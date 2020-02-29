PH will appeal to Agong over decision to appoint Muhyiddin, says Salahuddin

PETALING JAYA: Pulai MP Salahuddin Ayub (pix) has told the press that they will be appealing to the king over his decision to appoint Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister.

“We will see what constitutional avenues we have to appeal to His Majesty.”

With regards to numbers, he maintained that Pakatan Harapan has enough to form a government.

He added that his coalition will be collecting evidence to prove they have the majority support of parliament.

When asked if this means Pakatan will not be giving up, he said: “We will try.”