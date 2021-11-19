PH will benefit from Umno’s overconfidence

PETALING JAYA: An overconfident Umno may just allow Pakatan Harapan (PH) to sneak in and win in Malacca, reports The Malaysian Insight.

DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke (pix) said he is not given up hope that PH will do what the coalition accomplished in 2018.

“It would be a good turning point for us if we win,” Loke told The Malaysian Insight.

“Umno’s overconfidence is certainly good for PH.

“We are not running in this election to be an opposition party. PH is in a good position to govern.

“If I say we are running for power in Kelantan, then you can accuse me of being unrealistic. However, in Malacca it’s possible because, in the last elections, we actually won,” the Seremban MP was quoted saying.

He, however, said a PH victory would not end the political instability plaguing the state but would be a gauge for what the next general election would be like.

“The past year, culminating in the Sheraton coup, has been a disappointment to a lot of people in Malacca, particularly among our supporters.

“They have been asking: Do we have a chance for the next one?

“The loss of Sabah (in last year’s state election) added to their misery.

“If we can turn our fortunes around in Malacca and we can form the state government, then PH would be in a very strong position for the next general election,” Loke said.

PH faces multi-cornered fights in all 28 state seats, with challenges from Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.