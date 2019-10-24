PH will continue to champion unity, reject hate politics

KUALA LUMPUR: The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will continue to champion the unity of the people and reject hate-based politics to make a better Malaysia which is peaceful, clean and inclusive.

The PH secretarial council, in a joint statement today stressed that PH was committed in looking after unity regardless of religion, race, region and age in the effort to see a Malaysia which is better and progressive despite attempts by certain quarters to tarnish the ethnic harmony in Malaysia and playing up the racial issues with the advent of the Tanjung Piai by-election on Nov 16.

‘’The PH government will continue to champion the mandate given by the people to see a better Malaysia, peaceful, clean and inclusive.

‘’Any effort to disturb the national unity will delay the Malaysian economic development agenda and will bring back the kleptocratic government to administer our children and grandchildren in future,’’ said the statement yesterday.

The PH secretarial council’s membership comprised its chief secretary Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) secretary general (Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail), Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Datuk Marzuki Yahya), Parti Amanah Negara (Datuk Anuar Tahir) and DAP Organising Secretary Anthony Loke Siew Fook.

The secretarial council also stated its full support for the Budget 2020 themed ‘Driving Growth and Equitable Outcomes Towards Shared Prosperity’, tabled by the Minister of Finance Lim Guan Eng on Oct 11 which expressed the commitment of the PH government in spurring the Malaysian economic development based on the 2030 Shared Prosperity Vision.

The action of certain quarters in tarnishing the racial harmony when the government endeavoured to prepare Budget 2020 were aimed at distracting the attention of the people from important issues, said the statement.

‘’This ignoble effort is only aimed at diverting the attention of the people from more important issues, namely, to boost the economic prosperity of the people compared to racial issues which only invite inter-ethnic emotional conflicts and a non-harmonious environment. The racial issue is becoming more animated as the Tanjung Piai by-election approaches,’’ said the statement. — Bernama