PH will face GE15 without Dr M: Report

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan is prepared to face the national polls without Pejuang and its chairperson Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pix), said Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution.

The PH secretary-general told Malaysiakini that his coalition respects the invitation from Mahathir to collaborate.

“We respect him as a partner whom we have experience fighting alongside. We understand the times when one is desperate to seek allies, and when it is easy to break promises.

“Yes, we share the same goal of defeating BN and Perikatan Nasional. However, Harapan will face GE15 as a Mahathir-free coalition.

“We pray for Mahathir’s good health, and if he chooses to contest, we wish him all the best,” Saifuddin told Malaysiakini.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir said he is prepared to meet Anwar to explore the possibility of forming a political pact as they share a common goal.