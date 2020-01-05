PH Youth to meet Kimanis young voters face-to-face

KIMANIS: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth Chief Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman (pix) today called on its leaders and members to meet as many young voters as possible in the Kimanis Parliamentary constituency to ensure victory for the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) candidate in the by-election.

Syed Saddiq who is also Youth and Sports Minister said the Kimanis by-election was also the time for all PH Youth leaders to go down to the ground and see for themselves problems faced by young people in the area.

“Give the best service possible and listen to them as we want them to see and understand that we are working hard to resolve their problems,” he said when met by reporters after launching the wing’s election machinery here.

Warisan candidate Datuk Karim Bujang and Kimanis Bersatu Division chief Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif were among those present.

Syed Saddiq said based on his previous three visits to the constituency, including a town hall session last year, among issues faced by the young people in the area were access to education, cost of living, housing and sports and youth-related matters.

PH is an ally of Warisan and another local party United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko).

Kimanis parliamentary by-election will see a straight fight between Karim of Warisan and Barisan Nasional’s Datuk Mohamad Alamin.

The Election Commission (EC) set Jan 18 as polling day while early voting is on Jan 14 for the by-election that will involve 29,664 registered voters. — Bernama