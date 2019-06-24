PH Youth urges ROS action against Umno over 1MDB funds

PUTRAJAYA: Pakatan Harapan (PH) Youth wrote to the Registrar of Societies (RoS) today calling for action against Umno following the exposure by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) that several branches of the party allegedly received funds from Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

PH Youth Information chief Ulya Aqamah Husamudin, approached after he had sent the letter, said PH Youth asked RoS to conduct an investigation on Umno alongside the MACC probe.

He said the RM212 million that the MACC wants to claim from Umno should by right be used for development but had been allegedly abused by Umno. — Bernama