Phahrolrazi shocked but not upset over his sacking from Amanah

GURUN: Kedah Amanah chairman, Datuk Phahrolrazi Mohd Zawawi who was sacked from the party today admitted that he was shocked by the action but did not regret or feel sad about it.

The state assemblyman for Alor Mengkudu said that his sacking was for trying to defend the Jerai parliamentary seat which should be contested by a candidate from Amanah and not DAP in the 15th General Election this Nov 19.

“I’ve been dropped from the party for defending the Jerai seat from being contested by DAP but should instead be given to Amanah which is qualified to vie for it for the good of Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he said at a press conference, here, today.

“This is a Malay-majority parliamentary seat which is not suitable as a testing ground for the DAP candidate as the Malay voters’ sentiment is that they cannot fully accept the party yet,“ he added.

Phahrolrazi also said that he would not be appealing against his sacking from the party.

Amanah today sacked Phahrolrazi from the party for violating its constitution and going against the party’s decision and acting against the interests of the party.

Its secretary-general, Datuk Dr Mohd Hatta Md Ramli said that Phahrolrazi’s sacking from Amanah was based on the provisions in Clause 6.2(b) and the decision was made by the party’s National Management Committee which met today. - Bernama