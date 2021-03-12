Pharmacovigilance report on National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme is needed to increase public confidence - MPS

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has to release pharmacovigilance reports on the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme to increase public confidence to take the vaccine.

Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS) president Amrahi Buang, in a statement today, said that the pharmacovigilance reports, especially on the adverse event following immunisation (AEFI), should be done periodically every week.

“If there are severe side effects, the government needs to stop the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme temporarily. This AEFI report is much needed to convince the people that the vaccine (used for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme) is safe and effective.

“It needs to be done honestly and transparently. It is not intended to intimidate the people, but the people should know about it,” he said, adding that the report was done in countries such as Canada and South Korea.

Amrahi said the report, released by the Special Committee on Covid-19 Vaccine Supply Access Guarantee and the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Agency (NPRA) could also help the national vaccination programme to achieve the herd immunity objective.

He said the NPRA, which is the pharmacovigilance centre for reporting of adverse effects of drugs, including vaccines, under the World Health Organisation (WHO), is capable of conducting pharmacovigilance for the Covid-19 vaccination programme with the existing AEFI collection and reporting system. -Bernama