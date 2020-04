MIRI: A pharmacy at Jalan Brooke here has been compounded RM1,000 for not displaying the price of face masks.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Miri Office head Joe Azmi Jamil said his team conducted inspection on the pharmacy around 11am yesterday, following complaints received from the public.

Joe said the operator of the pharmacy was given seven days to pay the fine, while the stock of face masks worth RM75 was seized.

KPDNHEP Miri personnel yesterday also checked four commercial premises in the city to ensure sufficient essential food would be available during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

“There is adequate stock of sugar, cooking oil and flour available for consumers in Miri,” said Joe Azmi.

He reminded sellers to always display price tags and sell face masks at no more than the government-set ceiling price of RM1.50 apiece.

“Any seller who sells the face masks above the regulated price range, is committing an offence under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011,” he added.