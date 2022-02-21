Pharmaniaga targets to supply Omicron-specific vaccines

KUALA LUMPUR: Pharmaniaga Bhd is eyeing opportunities to supply filled-and-finished Omicron-specific vaccines via collaborations with Sinovac Biotech Ltd and other vaccine producers.

Group managing director Datuk Zulkarnain Md Eusope said Sinovac was already developing the vaccine for the Omicron variant which was expected to be produced in May.

‘’We are also in discussions with other manufacturers with other types of technology, (the names of) which I can’t disclose at present,’’ he said during Pharmaniaga’s virtual media briefing on its fourth-quarter financial results today.

Meanwhile, group deputy managing director Mohamed Iqbal Abdul Rahman said vaccines and insulins had been identified as key areas to support the future growth of the company.

On Pharmaniaga’s halal vaccine manufacturing, he said six filled-and-finished products would be produced once the facility starts operating in 2024.

Regarding insulins, he said the firm was very strong in diabetic products.

According to Mohamed Iqbal, Pharmaniaga is also evaluating the use of medical cannabis.

‘’We are looking at it to be approved into use for medical purposes. Once we remove one of the chemicals within the medical cannabis, it would remove the addiction to cannabis so that it can be used for medical purposes,’’ he explained.

Pharmaniaga recorded a net profit of RM85.48 million in Q4 ended Dec 31, 2021, a reversal from a net loss of RM6.33 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose 12 per cent to RM711.72 million.

The non-concession business was a key revenue driver due to sales of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine to the private sector.

The improved Q4 profit brought its full-year earnings to RM172.15 million, up from RM27.49 million in 2020. - Bernama