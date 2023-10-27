Phase one of Felcra's broiler chicken complex in Rompin to be ready by February next year

ROMPIN: The construction of Phase 1 of the large-scale closed-system broiler chicken farming complex in Tanjung Seratus here, is scheduled to be fully completed in February next year, said Felcra Berhad chairman Datuk Ahmad Jazlan Yaakub.

He said the complex, which is being built on a 20.6-hectare plot of land, is currently 60 per cent complete and has been operating on a trial basis, involving two rounds of the production cycle.

“We began on July 30 and have now completed the second round, which means that this project has produced 60,000 broiler chickens. We will enter the third round on Nov 2.

“Even though the amount of production is still small, we were able to supply chickens to programmes organised by government agencies such as Jualan Rahmah at an affordable price,” he told reporters after visiting the complex today.

Ahmad Jazlan said Felcra aims to maximise the production of broiler chickens through this project by adding 10 more poultry houses in the second phase of the project and fully utilising the upper and lower decks of the existing houses to their full capacity.

The approach, according to him, is important to meet the high demand for broiler chickens in the country.

He added that once completed, the complex is expected to be able to produce up to 300,000 birds per cycle, or 1.5 million chickens annually.

Ahmad Jazlan said that modern chicken farming technique will also be able to reduce the mortality rate of broiler chickens to two per cent from the average of three per cent.

The complex in Rompin is one of the mega broiler chicken farming projects implemented by Felcra Berhad in rural areas.

The other three are in Sungai Damak, Lipis in Pahang; Padang Terap, Kedah and Paloh 4 Gua Musang, Kelantan. -Bernama