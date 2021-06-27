Phase one of PPN maintained until three key threshold value indicators are achieved

KUALA LUMPUR: Phase One of the movement control under the National Recovery Plan (PPN) will be maintained until the three key threshold value indicators are achieved, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the transition to Phase Two would take into account the three key threshold value indicators, namely that the number of daily Covid-19 cases drop to below 4,000; the rate of bed usage in intensive care units (ICU) is at a moderate level; and 10 per cent of the population has received two doses of the vaccine jabs.

“Based on the risk evaluation carried out by the Ministry of Health (KKM), the government will maintain the Phase One period nationwide.

“This takes into account the current situation, which has yet to successfully transition from Phase One to Phase Two, where the graph on daily Covid-19 positive cases shows a horizontal trend,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri also announced that eateries could operate from 6 am to 10 pm, effective tomorrow, after taking into account the appeals and views of food outlet operators.

Currently, eateries are only allowed to operate from 8 am to 8 pm.

He also explained that the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 3.0 are still applicable for the Phase One of the PPN, where all social and economic activities are not allowed to operate, except for essential sectors listed in the positive list issued by the National Security Council (MKN).- Bernama