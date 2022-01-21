Phase One of Putrajaya MRT Line still undergoing rectification

KUALA LUMPUR: The Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) Putrajaya Phase One line is still undergoing some rectification by the turnkey contractor in preparation for full operations, said MRT Corporation Sdn Bhd.

On Nov 16, 2021, MRT Corp chief executive officer Datuk Mohd Zarif Hashim said the line may be ready for revenue service in the second quarter (Q2) of 2022.

Prior to the announcement, MRT Corp had postponed the opening date for MRT Putrajaya Line Phase One from August to mid-November 2021.

The trial operations for Phase One has been ongoing since April 29, 2021.

A total of 16 trains have been running between Kwasa Damansara MRT Station and Kampung Batu MRT Station in full-service mode -- minus the passengers -- to stimulate actual operations.

The MRT Putrajaya Line (formerly known as the Sungai Buloh-Serdang-Putrajaya Line) runs through 56.2 kilometres and has 36 stations for Phases One and Two, starting from the Kwasa Damansara station to Putrajaya.

“Meanwhile, the construction of the MRT Putrajaya Line Phase Two is also progressing well,” MRT Corp told Bernama via email.

As of Oct 4, 2021, the construction of Phase Two line is 93.52 per cent completed, and it is expected to begin operations in January 2023. - Bernama