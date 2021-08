KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) is of the opinion that Klang Valley can now move into Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) as its Covid-19 vaccination rate has surpassed 80 per cent.

However, he said the matter will be finalised in the Special Committee to Address Covid-19 meeting with the Cabinet, which he will be chairing.

“Once again, I am so proud of everyone involved in this remarkable achievement,” he posted on Facebook today.

Yesterday, Ismail Sabri said the vaccination rate for the adult population in the Klang Valley had reached 89.5 per cent.

-Bernama