Phase Two of Putrajaya MRT2 Line to start operating on March 16

KUALA LUMPUR: Phase Two of the Putrajaya Mass Rail Transit (MRT2) line will start operating on March 16, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook (pix).

He said this was decided after today’s post-Cabinet meeting with the agencies involved, and briefing on the tests carried out for the MRT2 showed positive development.

“This evening, I received the latest briefing from the MRT Corp, Prasarana Malaysia Berhad (Prasarana) and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), and we are satisfied with all the tests carried out.

“I can announce tonight that the MRT2 service will begin at 3 pm on March 16. Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will launch it on March 16 morning,” he said when met at Wisma Bernama tonight.

In addition, he is also confident that the government’s initiative would be able to attract more Malaysians to use public transport services.

On the suspension of the Automated People Mover or aerotrain service at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) due to security reasons yesterday, Loke apologised to passengers affected by the incident.

“This is something I truly regret and I apologise to all passengers who are affected. We already had the aerotrain upgrading programme as decided by the Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB),” he said.

Yesterday, the MAHB announced that the aerotrain service would be temporarily suspended for train replacement works after the service experienced technical problems, causing passengers to walk to the main terminal. - Bernama