Philippine President accorded state welcome at Istana Negara

KUALA LUMPUR: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr was accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara here today in conjunction with his maiden three-day visit to Malaysia which began yesterday.

On arrival at 11 am, Marcos and First Lady, Louise Araneta-Marcos, were greeted by Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah.

Also present were Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Cabinet ministers.

The welcoming ceremony at the parade ground began with the singing of the national anthems of the two countries by the Royal Malay Regiment central band, followed by a 21-gun salute.

Marcos then inspected a guard of honour mounted by four officers and 103 rank-and-file personnel of the First Battalion Royal Malay Regiment.

Marcos and Al-Sultan Abdullah then planted a melinjau tree (Gnetum gnemon) in the palace compound, witnessed by Louise Araneta-Marcos, Tunku Azizah, Anwar and Dr Wan Azizah.

The president then attended a state luncheon together with the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong.

Marcos is slated to hold a joint press conference with Anwar in Putrajaya and attend a dinner at the Petronas Twin Towers today.

The visit underscores the longstanding friendship and close ties between the two countries as close neighbours and partners in ASEAN, including through various high-level exchanges such as Anwar’s recent official visit to Manila in March 2023.

In 2022, the Philippines was Malaysia’s 15th largest trading partner globally and the 5th largest among the ASEAN member states, with total trade amounting to RM41.45 billion (US$9.42 billion) - an increase of 20.1 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021. - Bernama