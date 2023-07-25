Philippine President Marcos JR arrives for three-day state visit

SEPANG: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr arrived here today for a three-day state visit to Malaysia until Thursday, marking his inaugural visit to the country.

The special aircraft carrying Marcos, First Lady Louise Araneta-Marcos, and the Philippine delegation touched down at the Bunga Raya Complex of the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here at 5 pm.

Among those present to welcome the 17th Philippine President were National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang, Malaysian Ambassador to the Philippines Datuk Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino Anthony and the Philippines Ambassador to Malaysia Charles C. Jose.

Marcos then inspected a guard of honour mounted by 28 officers and personnel from the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (1RRD), led by Captain Muhammad Nur Zhafran Ahamad.

On Wednesday, Marcos will be received in a State Welcoming Ceremony at Istana Negara by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah.

Subsequently, Marcos will have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah followed by a State Banquet in honour of the president and his delegation.

The president’s itinerary while in Malaysia includes meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in Putrajaya where both leaders are expected to exchange views on bilateral, regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Marcos is also scheduled to meet Malaysian business leaders for possible investments and other economic opportunities.

The visit underscores the longstanding friendship and close ties between the two countries as close neighbours and partners in ASEAN, including through various high-level exchanges such as Anwar’s recent official visit to Manila in March 2023.

In 2022, the Philippines was Malaysia’s 15th largest trading partner globally and the 5th largest among the ASEAN member states, with total trade amounting to RM41.45 billion (US$9.42 billion) - an increase of 20.1 per cent compared to the recorded value in 2021.-Bernama