Philippines, Malaysia commit to closely coordinate efforts to build capacity in southern Philippines

PUTRAJAYA: The Philippine and Malaysian governments are committed to closely coordinate efforts to build capacity in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in southern Philippines, in Muslim Mindanao, especially on the halal industry, Islamic banking, and food security.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said Malaysia has warmly offered its expertise to train Philippine personnel and officials to strengthen capabilities in these increasingly important sectors.

“I made a expression of gratitude to the prime minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) and to the King (Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah) earlier today, for all the help that we have received from Malaysia in southern Phillpines.

“It has been an important part of whatever success that we might enjoy today. And that has been a foothold and further foothold for us to use to continue to develop and promote our relations between our two countries,” he said.

The president said this during a joint press conference with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim after a bilateral meeting here, today.

Earlier, Marcos held bilateral talks with Anwar in conjunction with his three-day state visit to Malaysia to discuss steps to revitalise bilateral ties.

Marcos Jr also was accorded a state welcome at Istana Negara this morning.

From 2001 to 2012, Malaysia served as a mediator in the negotiations between the Philippine government and Muslim rebels of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front. The talks eventually culminated in the formation of the Bangsamoro autonomous region in 2019.

Anwar during his working visit to the Philippines in March this year, vowed to continue efforts to help facilitate the peace process in the Muslim-dominated Philippine island of Mindanao.

Anwar was reported as saying Malaysia will continue aiding the people of the self-ruled Bangsamoro region through various capacity-building projects.

These include the Malaysia Technical Cooperation Programme, which allows the country to share its development experiences and expertise with developing nations like the Philippines. -Bernama