PETALING JAYA: Where most youths are competing for fame and seeking attention through social media platforms such as Instagram and TikTok, some are looking to broaden their horizons.

And 23-year-old Jason Cheah is no exception. Armed with a degree in Mass Communication from Inti International College Penang, he has set out to make his mark in videography.

“Mass Communication students do more than just study in class. We need to do more projects that are of value rather than just aim for high grades,” he told theSun in an interview.

During the second year of his degree programme, he set up JJ Studios, a small studio in a residential area in Penang.

He freelanced in wedding photography, indoor video shoots for products and commercials, and even website design.

“I am interested in film and photography, so I figured, why not study something broadly?” he said on why he chose Mass Communication.

“The future industry needs a wide range of skill sets, so it is important that I’m capable of mastering many trades so I can be more flexible.”

Cheah’s work has stood out as he was made a Fujifilm ambassador, and he recently travelled to Kolkata, India, to shoot tutorial videos on handling travel photography.

“Kolkata is a vibrant city, full of culture and colours, even if it is known for its slums,” he said.

Beneath the perception of dirty slums lies hidden stories and he was determined to document them with his videos.

“I think they are just living their normal lives. People should not judge a book by its cover until they have experienced the magic themselves in Kolkata,” he said.

When asked to choose between his love for photography and videography, he admitted that the latter stood out for him.

“Photography is my passion, a business I started. Videography brings the story out easier.

“I can explore and learn something new with it,” he added.