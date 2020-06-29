Photographer ordered to enter defence on charges of insulting Hinduism

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today ordered a photographer of a production company to defend himself against charges of insulting Hinduism on his Facebook account.

Judge M.M. Edwin Paramjothy made the decision after finding that the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie case against Zamri Abdul Razak, 53, and set Aug 3 for the defence trial.

Nine prosecution witnesses were called to testify at the trial, which began on April 23, 2019.

For the first and second charge, Zamri allegedly uploaded two offensive posts insulting Hinduism on his Facebook account in the name of ‘Zambri Bin Abd Razak’ with the intent to offend others.

The two posts were read by Facebook account user ‘Saravana Kumar’ at the Cyber Crime and Multimedia Investigation Division Office of the Commercial Crime Investigation Department, Bukit Aman Police headquarters, at the 27th floor of Menara KJP in Wangsa Maju, here, at 12.45pm on March 10.

Zamri was charged under Section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 and punishable under Section 233(3) of the same act, that provides for a maximum fine of RM50,000 or up to one year’s jail, or both, upon conviction and a fine of RM1,000 for every day that the offence is repeated after conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhamad Asyraf Md Kamal appeared for the prosecution while the accused was represented by lawyer Mohd Harris Al-Hajj Abdullah. - Bernama